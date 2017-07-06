Largest ordination class in U.S.

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli ordains 13 men to priesthood in St. John’s Cathedral

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli had the joyful distinction of ordaining the largest ordination class in the nation to the priesthood July 1 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. This was a historic moment for the Diocese of Paterson. It was the first ordination to take place in the cathedral since the reopening of the diocese’s Mother Church one week ago. The last priesthood ordination to take place in the cathedral was on June 19, 2010 when six priests were ordained. The 13 new priests come from many diverse cultural backgrounds and life experiences.



Eleven of the 13 men were ordained as diocesan priests and will serve in various ministries and parishes in the Paterson Diocese. The 11 new diocesan priests are: Father Michal Dykalski, Father Marcin Kania, Father Marcin Nurek, Father Sylwester Pierzak and Father Michal Rybinski of Poland; Father Javier Bareno, Father Cesar Jaramillo, Father Henry Pinto and Father Yasid Salas of Colombia; Father Cerilo Javinez of the Philippines; and Father Andrew Burns of Florida. The Bishop also ordained two Benedictine brothers of St. Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, as priests of the Benedictine order: Father Demetrius Michael Thomas and Father Joseph Voltaggio. “Today the Lord gives us 13 new priests,” Bishop Serratelli told the standing-room-only crowd that erupted in applause upon hearing the number of priests that he was about to ordain. “These young men have given their lives for our Catholic faith and service to us and the Church and we are grateful. We are filled with joy and filled with gratitude to almighty God for their call and response.”



The Mass with the Rite of Ordination was steeped in traditions of the early Church [see related story, page 11]. Bishop Serratelli was main celebrant and homilist of the liturgy, concelebrated by Bishop Emeritus Frank Rodimer, Benedictine Abbot Richard Cronin of St. Mary Abbey, Morristown, and a large number of priests from the Diocese and elsewhere.



In his homily, the Bishop spoke about putting “mission first.” He said, “Today our brothers who are ordained to the priesthood are being called always to put the mission of the Church first in their lives. The mission of serving others in ‘persona Christi.’ The mission of being for others Christ’s ambassadors of truth and mercy.” For each of them there will always be the temptation to hold back, to wait for recognition, to expect thanks for what they do. Just as Christ gave himself, sacrificing his life for us, they too are called to offer themselves to others to the point of dying daily to self. A hard mission, but a mission for which Christ himself is now sanctifying them in this Rite of Ordination.”



To the new priests, the Bishop said, “My dear sons, you are to be raised to the order of priesthood. You will exercise the sacred duty of teaching in the name of Christ.”



He ended his homily by telling the priests, “Strive to bring the faithful together into one family so that you may lead them to God, the Father, through Christ and the Holy Spirit. Keep always before your eyes the example of the Good Shepherd who came not to serve, but to serve and who came to seek out and save what was lost.”



At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Serratelli thanked the priests, the families of the new priests and all those who helped shape the lives and vocations of the newly ordained, especially the many seminaries that prepared the men for the priesthood.



To resounding applause, the Mass concluded with a long procession out of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist with Bishop Serratelli and fellow clergy, including the 13 new priests. After the ordination Mass, Bishop Serratelli greeted the faithful, followed by the new priests greeting and giving their first blessings to a broad congregation of well-wishers.



Before last Saturday’s ordination, a few of the new priests had voiced to The Beacon expressions of their gratitude and excitement for their ordination day. All of them were thankful to their families for the foundation of their vocations, the friends that supported their vocations and the priests that inspired their vocations.



Father Cesar Jaramillo said, “I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude and joy in knowing that I am a priest of Jesus Christ forever. The past six years of formation have led up to this grandiose moment. Today, more than ever, I am aware of the great gift that has been given unto me through the sacrament of Holy Orders. It is a gift which I must now share in humble and faithful service to the faithful of our local Church of Paterson.”



The new priests look forward to following their vocational call, citing many hopes they have. One thing unique about the priesthood is the privilege of hearing confessions. Father Javinez said, “As a priest, I am looking forward to hear many confessions because I am the bridge between God and man. As a confessor, I stand before the penitent and God. I look forward to tell the penitent that God’s love and mercy over power sin and death.”



Father Cerilo Javinez also looks forward to baptizing people. The reason: “Baptism makes the universal family of God even greater in number,” he said.



One honor all the new priests look forward to as priests is celebrating Mass. Father Jaramillo said, “The one thing I am looking forward to the most as a priest is to be able to celebrate the Eucharist and to confer the sacraments. I think it is every priest’s dream to nourish the faith of the souls entrusted to him in his efforts to bring them to a personal encounter with Jesus Christ and I can’t think of a better way to do that than through the sacramental life of the Church.”



Father Burns simply said he looks forward to “having front row seats to seeing God at work in peoples’ lives.”

