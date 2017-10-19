Latin Rite Mass

First Pontifical Mass in Latin Rite celebrated in recently- renovated St. John Cathedral

Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist of a Pontifical Mass in the Traditional Latin Rite — steeped in the prayers, music and ceremony of the liturgy of the early Church — for the first time Oct. 14 in the newly renovated Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. The Pontifical Mass — also known as a Solemn or High Mass — also commemorated the 10th anniversary of “Summorum Pontificum,” Pope Benedict XVI’s motu proprio — a document that he issued on his own initiative — that removed any remaining restrictions on celebrating liturgies in the Traditional Latin Rite.



Priests, religious and laity from around New Jersey, as well as from New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, filled the cathedral Saturday for the 9:30 a.m. Pontifical Mass, which can be celebrated by a pope, bishop or other clergy — and a rite largely unfamiliar to most modern Catholics. Recalling the early Church’s traditions, the liturgy featured prayers, mainly recited in Latin; Gregorian chants, sung in Latin; special gestures, such as the faithful kneeling for Holy Communion; and ecclesiastical vestments that were worn for this Mass by Bishop Serratelli and the large contingent that assisted him. They included priests, among them one who served as a master of ceremonies; a deacon; subdeacon; assistant deacons; acolytes; altar servers; torch bearers; and other ministers, who were responsible for various parts of the liturgy. Following the Mass a reception was held in the Bishop Rodimer Center next to the cathedral, said Joseph Daly of Sacred Heart Parish, Clifton, a member of the diocesan pastoral council, who suggested the Mass to Bishop Serratelli and helped to organize it.



“The Mass was magnificent. It was beautiful and solemn and is a continuation of celebrations in the Church for at least 1,000 years,” said Daly, who serves as master of ceremonies at Sacred Heart, which offers a Latin Low Mass (Missa Cantata) at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of the month.



During the Mass, the congregation read from missals with the Latin prayers with an English translation. The faithful knelt to receive Holy Communion but did not say “Amen,” which the priest said instead, while placing the host on the recipient’s tongue. Also, the priest said, “May the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ preserve your soul unto everlasting life. Amen,” instead of “The Body of Christ.” While presiding, the Bishop faced the altar in the same direction as worshippers, Daly said.



Members from several choirs around the region joined together to sing Gregorian Chants and hymns in Latin, including the “Kyrie,” the “Gloria,” the “Credo,” the “Sanctus,” the “Agnus Dei” and the “Ave Maria” for the Oct. 14 Mass in honor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Singers originated from the following local groups: Schola Cor Jesu of Sacred Heart; Fearless Faith of St. Brendan and St. George parishes, Clifton; and the Choir and Schola of Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Pequannock, which also offers Latin Masses, Daly said.



During the Pontifical Mass, the Bishop wore special vestments including the dalmatic under his chasuble to show that he possesses the full powers of Holy Orders; a tunicle, part of the subdeacon’s vestment; a miter, a crosier, buskins, ceremonial stockings, with his episcopal sandals; a pectoral cross; and liturgical gloves. The vestments were borrowed from St. John the Baptist Parish in Allentown, N.J. Also, a gremial, a silk cloth of the same liturgical color as the Bishop’s vestments, was placed on his lap, as he sat in the cathedra — the symbol of his teaching authority in the Church — at the altar, Daly said.



Over the past few months, several priests, religious and laity have worked together with Bishop Serratelli to plan the Pontifical Mass. They included Sister of Christian Charity Joan Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious; Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest/secretary; Daly; and Father Matthew McNeely of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, who serves as administrator of Our Lady of Fatima Chapel and served as the Mass’s master of ceremonies, Daly said.



Along with the Bishop, the sacred ministers were Father Karl Marsolle as deacon and William Rock as subdeacon, both of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter. Other assistants at the altar for the Mass were the Knights of Columbus, the Maidens of the Miraculous Medal, the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre and the Knights of Constantine, Daly said.



That morning, St. John’s was filled with busloads of Catholics, who attend Latin Rite Masses regularly in parishes throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Also sitting in the pews were curious worshippers, who had never experienced a Pontifical Mass. The Latin Liturgy Association publicized the Mass in Paterson, Daly said.



In 1970, after the conclusion of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Paul VI replaced the Roman Missal and prohibited celebration of the Latin Mass, except in limited circumstances. In 1984, Pope John Paul II issued an indult — a permission — to allow for limited use of the Latin Mass, but stipulated that the local bishop had to grant permission. Ten years ago, Pope Benedict lifted those restrictions in his motu proprio, writing, “What earlier generations held as sacred remains sacred and great for us too…It behooves all of us to preserve the riches, which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer and to give them their proper place.”



That morning, one of the congregants, who had never experienced a Pontifical Mass was Peter Kueken Jr. of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Passaic. He called it “one of the most beautiful Masses I ever attended, mostly because of the choir, which was formed of singers from five different churches.



“I felt like I was in heaven. I also felt both privileged and humbled to receive Holy Communion on my tongue, while kneeling down with my hands folded. I felt at peace,” Kueken posted on FaceBook the day of the Pontifical Mass.

