Leaders of the Church

PATERSON On Sept. 21, 16 Spanish-speaking leaders and ministers from around the Diocese, received their Leadership Certificate in Hispanic Ministry with Specialization in Evangelization. It was a three-year program, which was a collaboration between St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison and St. Elizabeth’s University’s DePaul Center for Spirituality and Ministry in Convent Station.
Bishop Sweeney, with Helen Streubert, president of St. Elizabeth University, presented the certificates in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization, also assisted during the ceremony.
Coordinating the Hispanic Evangelization Certificate program is Maria Moncaleano, who serves as coordinator of faith and leadership formation at St. Paul Inside the Walls and is a professor at St. Elizabeth University.