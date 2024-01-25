Learning how to navigate social media with two students ... and a teacher

While Facebook was created in 2004 by a college student, fast forward 20 years later, several other social media apps reign superior for today’s youth. Two students and a teacher joined Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and guest co-host Cecile Pagliarulo to discuss social media on last week’s episode of Beyond The Beacon. Caitlin Farley, a high school senior, and Emily Dymkowski, a high school junior, attend Mary Help of Christians Academy in North Haledon. They shared their insights into the world of social media and the youth. Also joining the conversation was Salesian Sister Christina Chong, a Theology teacher who handles marketing and communications at the school. Pagliarulo manages social media for the Diocese of Paterson and works closely with Bishop Sweeney to make his Instagram account go. Listen on any major podcast platform, or watch the episode on the bishop’s YouTube.