Legion of Mary holds annual Acies at Clifton church

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided at the annual Acies of the Legion of Mary on April 7 in Sacred Heart Church in Clifton.
The Legion of Mary is a worldwide organization in which members join in prayer and apostolic work in union with the Blessed Mother under the guidance of a priest. The exposition of the Blessed Sacrament was held at the Acies, followed by a rosary recitation.
Frank Duff (1889–1980) founded the Legion of Mary in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 7, 1921, to make its members better Catholics, mobilize the Catholic laity, and raise the spiritual level of interest of the entire community.