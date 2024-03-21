Legion of Mary ministry delivers love through prayer and service

Father Boguslaw (Bogie) Kobus, pastor of Franklin’s Immaculate Conception Church, knew of the Legion of Mary ministry from his time spent as a missionary in Africa. When he arrived to pastor his new Sussex County flock, the ministry was not yet at the parish.
In 2010, one was started.
“There is a need for the presence of the Legion of Mary in our parishes,” Father Kobus said. “There is a need to learn more about Mary’s role in the Church. The Legion’s work and ministry have a great influence for the parish. It can benefit greatly the spiritual life in the parish. Being a chaplain of the Legion of Mary, I noticed a growth in [members’] spirituality and in the spirituality of other parishioners.”
Jennifer Murphy has been an Immaculate Conception parishioner since 2011 and a Legion of Mary member since that time. She said, “At our weekly meetings, we pray the Rosary, report on our works, and get a new assignment for the week. Father Bogie gives us spiritual direction at these meetings, helping us understand the teachings of the Church, answering our questions, and deepening our theology.”
Legion of Mary members consecrate themselves to Jesus through Mary, and step by step, Mary leads them to change their lives to live in a way more pleasing to God. The method is simple. Pray daily both the Rosary and Legion prayers, and perform two hours of loving “work” for the Blessed Mother weekly. Among these assignments are doing errands for the homebound and praying with and helping families who are experiencing traumatic life situations.
The ministry also works with Father Kobus to ensure feast days dedicated to Mary are a beautiful experience for the parish, in addition to helping with many parish activities.
Brunilda Gillespie, the current secretary of the Immaculate Conception Legion of Mary, was initially an auxiliary member. She said of the ministry, “I can tell you that the prime mission is to aid in our Church’s evangelization, to bring people to love Jesus in His Church, and doing this through the help of His mother, Mary.”
Murphy added, “We encourage people who have stopped going to church to return and represent Immaculate Conception at the Franklin Carnival, and by putting up a table at Walmart several times a year where we give out church bulletins, Rosaries, miraculous medals, bibles, and books by Catholic authors.”
The Legion of Mary also works under Father Kobus’s direction, making sure people receive their sacraments prior to passing and pray the Rosary at wakes and funerals. Murphy said, “We take the words of Mary — ‘I am the handmaid of the Lord, be it done to us according to God’s Word’ — to heart.”
Each year, around the time of the Feast of the Annunciation, all the Legion of Mary ministries in the Paterson Diocese gather with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for a group consecration. This year’s gathering will take place on April 7 at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Clifton.