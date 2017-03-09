Lent begins

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass in St. Therese Church, Succasunna

SUCCASUNNA Bishop Serratelli celebrated the noon Mass and distributed ashes at St. Therese Church here on Ash Wednesday, March 1. Attending and taking part in the Mass were students from St. Therese School.



The parish’s history began in 1957 as an exploratory mission for Roxbury and Randolph residents. The first Masses were held in the Ledgewood Roller Rink. The former St. Therese Church from Paterson was transported and rebuilt on Main Street, Succasunna, in 1958 and the mission was advanced to parish status in 1959. The present church was built in 1984. The parish school opened in 1963.