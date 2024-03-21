Lentopoly: super-sized parish game encourages children to perform good deeds

It all depends on the roll — or rather the throw — of a giant inflatable die.
This Lent, a Monopoly-like game, gives elementary students of Family Faith Formation at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish a spiritual head start each Sunday. Before the 9:30 a.m. Family Mass in the church, two of the children, preK-5th grade, roll the giant die, which determines the two “good deeds” — a sacrifice or a blessing — everyone has the choice of performing that week. The game also involves a large board and two game pieces that look like the priests of the parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township.
Welcome to Lentopoly, a voluntary game that Notre Dame started on the Sunday before Ash Wednesday. Everyone wins at this game, which urges participating students to incorporate the three aspects of Lent — prayer, fasting, and almsgiving — into at least one day of the week. They are also encouraged to perform these deeds as a family. A first-time activity at Notre Dame, Lentopoly will end on Palm Sunday.
Nick Butler, 9, accepted such challenges as cheerfully giving up sweets and screen time on his digital devices.
“It was a little hard. I gave up things I love: the game Roadblox and my favorite candy, Swedish Fish,” said Nick, who played Barbie Monopoly with his sister, Alexa, 6, for one of the tasks. “Jesus gave up something for us [dying on the cross for the sins of the word], so we are giving up something for him.”
After the students throw the die, the game pieces are advanced to the designated number of spaces to reveal that week’s tasks. The pieces resemble Father Paddy O’Donovan, pastor, and Father Alex Nevitt, parochial vicar. Other tasks include complementing a family member three times a day, reading the bible for 15 minutes, and refraining from whining or complaining for a day. Families often perform both options. Parents email a photo of their children performing the tasks to Notre Dame.
“We love that Lentopoly engages the kids in Lent. It’s fun,” said Cayte Butler, who also participates with her children and husband, Greg.
Catherine Castillo, 7, performed tasks, such as making cookies with her father, Dave, and delivering them to a neighbor as a surprise. She also lit a candle in prayer for her late grandmother.
“I had fun making cookies with my dad. My neighbor was happy to get them. It felt good to give them. It’s nice to do things together,” Catherine Castillo said.
Before the students play the game in church, some families talk about activities they undertake for Lent. Diane Byrne, elementary family faith coordinator, and her Family Mass team developed Lentopoly, inspired by materials Byrne read online. Volunteers created the board and game pieces.
“Lentopoly is a fruitful exercise that encourages kids to live out their faith at home,” Father Nevitt said. “We want parents to take ownership of teaching their kids the faith. At Notre Dame, we are always trying new things.”