BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Did you know that the word “light” appears 295 times in the Bible?
In fact, it first appears at the very beginning in the book of Genesis. After creating the heavens and the earth, God’s very first gift to us and the first example of his loving power was bringing light to the world. “The earth was without form or shape, with darkness over the abyss and a mighty wind sweeping over the waters. Then God said: Let there be light, and there was light.” (Gn 1:2–3). It was from this initial light — this divine spark — which the rest of God’s creation followed. It is at this moment in the Bible that we see the eternal connectedness between the beauty of light and the presence of God and his love.
Many Bible passages speak to this directly. “The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom should I fear” (Ps 27:1) “While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” (Jn 9:5) “Now this is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you: God is light, and in him there is no darkness at all. (1 Jn 1:5) And, one of my favorites, “What came to be through him was life, and this life was the light of the human race; the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” (Jn 1 3b–5)
A recent example of the power of light overcoming darkness took place just a few weeks ago on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. To commemorate this event virtually each year, two blazing columns of white light pierce Manhattan’s night sky from the ground where the Twin Towers once stood. It can be seen for miles. It is a beautiful reminder of who and what we lost but also knowing that we persevere in the hope of a better tomorrow.
It is with this in mind that this year’s theme for the 2021 Diocesan Ministries Appeal, “Let Your Light Shine,” originated. Our world and nation experienced a (hopefully!) once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that wreaked havoc on so many. In our state of New Jersey, over 1.1 million people contracted COVID with more than 27,000 deaths. In the counties that comprise our own diocese, more than 150,000 fell ill with COVID and more than 3,500 have died. Even more faced devastating economic hardship. Yet throughout such profound difficulties, countless people stepped up to help and became lights, shining in the darkness. Healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, teachers, and countless others took heroic actions in caring for so many.
As I have shared before, I witnessed firsthand how our parishes worked to engage parishioners and celebrate Mass remotely, created Zoom meetings to keep ministries up and running, and connected with the faithful in new ways. Our schools remained open and, for the most part, “in person.” They devised innovative ways to keep students, teachers, and staff safe. Our Catholic Charities programs did an amazing job not just continuing programs but in many cases increasing them in response to the great needs of those affected by the pandemic. Perhaps the greatest example can be seen in our food pantries that saw an increase from 7,000 people served monthly to more than 20,000 today. I am so grateful to our priests, deacons, religious, and lay people who are true beacons of hope. I am also very grateful for all those who supported them, their work, and ministry, through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal.
I am especially grateful for and inspired by the response to last year’s Diocesan Ministries Appeal. It was my first Appeal as Bishop of Paterson. Any trepidation I felt considering it was being conducted in the midst of the pandemic was removed when I saw the responses from the faithful. So many parishioners saw that the need was greater than ever and responded with incredible generosity. I continue to be in awe of such love and compassion for our brothers and sisters.
We begin the 2021 Diocesan Ministries Appeal (again) with some degree of uncertainty. While we hope and pray that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the delta variant and other challenges are still with us. Economic anxiety is still with us. Even with all these challenges, there is one thing of which I am certain: I believe in the goodness and generosity of the parishioners of the Paterson Diocese even in very difficult times. I trust that they will respond in extraordinary ways, as they are able this year.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus teaches us with this beautiful imagery:
You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden.
Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket;
it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house.
Just so, your light must shine before others,
that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.
May God bless you for being a guiding light to your family and loved ones, to your community, to your parish and to all those who look to the Church to dispel the darkness in their time of greatest need.