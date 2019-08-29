SUCCASUNNA A small group of young people at St. Therese Parish here put their backs into portraying the priests of ancient Israel, as they struggle to carry the Ark of the Covenant — a cardboard box covered with tan construction paper —only to encounter what seemed an insurmountable obstacle. In a corner of the church, they came to the Jordan River — made of two blue plastic tarps — and did not know how to cross its mighty current, until their feet touched the waters.
Then miraculously, God parted the Jordan’s waters — as portrayed by separating the tarps on the floor of St. Therese Church — while the priests picked up and carried stones from the riverbed as the Lord had commanded and the Jews of the Twelve Tribes of Israel crossed the river on their way to the Promised Land. This biblical re-enactment of a story in the Old Testament book of Joshua — which featured Father Richard Kilcomons, St. Therese’s pastor as one of the priests — was made possible by the first-ever Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the Morris County parish, held Aug. 12-16.
Called “Roar: Life is Wild; God is Good,” these five afternoons of action-packed fun — which also included singing and dancing and making crafts and science experiments — encouraged the 29 participating campers, ages 6 to 10, to see God in the everyday. They learned that God is good — whether life changes or is unfair, scary, sad or good — and always looks out for us — just as the ancient Israelites had recognized at the Jordan River. This summer, St. Therese was one of the numerous parishes in the Diocese that held VBS programs, including many that used “Roar,” by Group Publishing.
“I like the games, the Bible stories and the singing, dancing and moving around — actually all the activities. I’m learning a lot about Jesus. It’s fun,” said Lily Ware, an eight-year-old.
On the final afternoon, two teens led the campers in singing faith-filled songs — tunes propelled by jungle beats that help highlight the African theme of “Roar” — and dancing to a video in the pews of the parish church. “Lead me into your everlasting arms,” the children sang together.
Then, it was off to any one of four activity areas, called “stations,” such as Kid Vid Cinema back in the church. They watched children from all around the world talk about their lives — their daily routines, their joys and their struggles — and how faith helps them everyday. In the video that day, a girl named Ruth sees God’s blessing in a bountiful crop, a loving family and fun friends. Meanwhile another group of up to 10 children — called a “crew,” played games at the Stampede Sports, such as one named Pass the Elephant.
“This VBS has been amazing. The kids are having fun learning what God can do for them in a non-traditional way that gets them out of the seat of a classroom setting to sing that ‘God is Good,’ ” said Karen Cubberly, a teacher and an active St. Therese parishioner, who had coordinated a VBS for years at another diocesan parish. “One of the best parts of this VBS is that it brought together all ages — from six-year-old campers to 70-year-old station leaders. We have something important to teach them and they have something to teach us. They are the future of the Church,” she said.
That afternoon, “crews” of up to eight campers and three leaders — all teenagers — each circulated around the stations, which also included Imagination Station. The children made a bracelet with beads that represented the blessings in their lives, among them were their parents and their Church. Crew leaders helped to tie the bracelets around their wrists, when they were finished. For their science experiment, the children wrote something they were thankful for in an image of the present on a piece of paper that was invisible until they dipped it in a cup of water. Once again, they took time out to thank God for his goodness.
“Over the course of the week, the children loosened up to have more fun. They have been learning a lot about God,” said Sean Llamoca, 12, a crew leader. “Being here, I’m learning a lot and connecting to my faith which is getting stronger,” he said.
Back at Wild Bible Adventures, the crew with Father Kilcomons crossed the Jordan and then created their own version of a memorial that the Israelites built in honor of God’s goodness by writing their blessings on a sheet of paper. Meanwhile, the pastor read a part of the “Roar” activity that emphasizes God’s goodness. Afterward, they all sang to God one of the songs from “Roar”: “Wherever you lead me, I’m gonna follow.”
“Here, the kids are experiencing Bible stories together and meeting some of the people in the Bible, such as Pharaoh and Moses,” said Jennifer Keil, the leader for the Wild Bible Adventures station. “They are learning so much through different mediums: videos, plays, songs and hands-on activities,” she said.
St. Therese held VBS in the small space of the church’s worship space, its atrium, its cry room, a multipurpose room and the lawn outside for the sports activities. Staffing the activities were 23 crew leaders and 17 station leaders, mostly adults with a few teenagers. Some teens volunteered, so they could fulfill some of their service hours for school or Confirmation. Campers and crew leaders came from St. Therese, as well as from other parishes, Cubberly said.
Although only appointed pastor on June 13, Father Kilcomons immediately supported VBS and volunteered his services and those of the parish’s two parochial vicars, Father Miguel Jimenez and Father Dulibber Gonzalez. St. Therese started a VBS at the suggestion of Cubberly, a married mother of three, with encouragement from its former pastor, Father Marc Mancini, now pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish, Totowa.
“This has been an excellent experience for the children,” Father Kilcomons said. “VBS has taught them how God takes shape in our lives and that God is good. I think VBS will grow at St. Therese,” he said.
After having fun at the Imagination Station, Rafael Flores, 10, listed his other favorite activities, such as Wild Bible Adventures and Stampede Sports. He showed a Beacon reporter the bracelet that he made recently.
“The Bible stories were funny and it was fun to learn about God,” Flores said.