‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’: Paterson church leaders unite for Black History Worship Service

Leaders of churches in Paterson joined Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for an ecumenical worship service to celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 4 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.
Bishop W. Darin Moore, the presiding prelate of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, delivered the sermon during the second annual worship service. It was guided by the theme “Celebrating our journey and the impact of music in our history” and Psalm 137:4.
Participating Catholic clergy of the Paterson Diocese included Bishop Sweeney, who gave the closing prayer, and Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects, who delivered a welcome and a statement of purpose.
Visiting clergy were Pastor Barry L. Graham of Canaan Baptist Church, who issued the call to worship; Pastor Thomas P. Farrar of the Gilmore Memorial Tabernacle COGIC, who gave the invocation; Pastor Glenis McCloud of the Redeemed Tabernacle of Deliverance, who read Scripture; and Pastor Odinga Maddox II of the New AME Zion Church, who introduced Bishop Moore. Musical selections included the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The Paterson Diocese sponsored the worship service in collaboration with the Paterson United Pastor's Council and the Paterson branch of the NAACP.