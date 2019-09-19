New pastor at Lincoln Park parish

LINCOLN PARK Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time Sept. 14. During the Mass, Bishop Serratelli appointed Father Dominik Bakowski as pastor. He was previously serving as the parish administrator.
The parish history of St. Joseph’s goes back to 1922 when the Franciscan Friars opened a mission church on Comly Road in Lincoln Park. In 1945, Bishop McLaughlin advanced the mission to parish status and entrusted it to diocesan clergy, naming Father John Hewetson as St. Joseph’s first pastor. According to the parish website, the parish today is guided by the principles of stewardship and the community continues the work of building the Kingdom of God on earth.