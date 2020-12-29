Little Falls parish welcomes Bishop

LITTLE FALLS The parish community of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church here welcomed Bishop Sweeney on Christmas Day where he celebrated Mass marking the Nativity of the Lord Dec. 25.
The parish’s history dates back to 1883 when Franciscan Father Francis Koch broke ground for a church on Main Street. The Franciscan Friars from St. Bonaventure Parish in Paterson cared for the Our Lady of the Holy Angels mission until 1945 when Bishop McLaughlin raised the mission to parish status. A new church was built in 1953. In 2008, the Franciscans turned over administration of the parish to the Diocese.