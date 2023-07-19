Little Sisters of the Poor to withdraw from St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly

On July 13, the Little Sisters of the Poor announced with sadness that they would be withdrawing from St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa. The sisters met with the residents, their families, lay associates, staff, and volunteers to share their decision.
The Little Sisters of the Poor have served in northern New Jersey continuously since 1878 when the first Little Sisters arrived to serve the elderly poor in the Diocese of Newark and established St. Rose of Lima Home for the Aged located on South 8th Street in Newark.
St. Theresa’s Home for the Aged was established in 1901 on Dey Street in Paterson. After the changes to the life safety (building) codes for skilled nursing facilities in the 1960s, it was decided that a new home would have to be built. Invited by Bishop Lawrence Casey, bishop of Paterson, to build on diocesan land, the Little Sisters broke ground for their current home on Shepherds Lane in Totowa in 1974. The home was dedicated in 1976 and received 250 residents from the Homes in Newark and Paterson.
In making the announcement, Mother Alice Marie Monica, l.s.p., provincial superior of the Little Sisters of the Poor, explained: “As part of a strategic plan aimed at bolstering our ministry and the quality of our religious life despite the aging of our communities, we Little Sisters have recognized the need to withdraw from a certain number of homes in the United States, a process that has been advancing over the last several years.”
She added, “In addition, since the COVID-19 pandemic, critical shortages in the long-term care workforce have posed serious ongoing challenges in our home in Totowa. Many factors have obliged us to move forward with the decision to withdraw. It has only come after a lengthy period of prayer, much consultation, and much study.”
The Little Sisters will be assisting the residents and their families in finding other accommodations based on the residents’ needs. Later, the Little Sisters will seek a partner to transfer the land and buildings.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, the bishop of the Diocese of Paterson, where Totowa is located, has thanked the Little Sisters for their 145 years of ministry in the Archdiocese of Newark and the Diocese of Paterson.
Bishop Sweeney commented: “The Diocese of Paterson received with sadness the notification from Mother Alice Marie Monica, l.s.p., provincial superior of the Little Sisters of the Poor, that after 145 years in northern New Jersey, the Little Sisters were closing the doors of St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa. I thank Mother and all of the Little Sisters of the Poor for their careful sensitivity and concern for the residents as this time of difficult transition emerges. Perhaps the only real antidote for sadness is gratitude. The ministry of the Little Sisters of the Poor, their rich compassion, boundless energy, and confidence in God’s providence, provides us with cause for deep thankfulness to God. The care of the Little Sisters for the residents for almost a century and a half in our area, following in the line of St. Jeanne Jugan, has placed love at the heart of their home. The trust of the Little Sisters in God’s providence has never failed them; God’s generous love will not pass us by now. The witness of selfless service by the Little Sisters will remain. As this transition process proceeds, we promise our prayers and assistance in any way possible. A rich history here concludes; the example of generous, loving care by the Little Sisters is our guide for the future. St. Paul writes that when our faith is rooted in Christ: ‘Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness’ (Colossians 2:7). The Little Sisters have taught us to be rooted in faith and joyfulness and will ever have our gratitude. Our prayers and gratitude go ever with them and the residents of St. Joseph’s Home.”
Mother Mary Thomas, l.s.p., superior of the home, also promised that the Little Sisters in the Totowa community will do all they can to support and care for the residents during this time of transition.
She said, “After being in New Jersey for 145 years, it is very hard for us Little Sisters to imagine that we will not be serving here in the future. We recognize how difficult it is for the residents and their families to envision a move from this home. But we will work with you to find the best option for you moving forward. We will take this next step in our journey together.”
Mother Alice concluded the announcement by expressing the Little Sisters’ profound gratitude to God for all that they have received from benefactors, friends, families, and especially the home’s devoted staff members — people of every religious belief and race — who have touched their lives and those of their residents for so many years.
In a special way, she thanked Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., and Bishop Sweeney, the Archdiocese of Newark and the Diocese of Paterson, for their leadership in promoting and supporting the mission of the Little Sisters of the Poor for the past 145 years. She assured every member of the St. Joseph’s Home family of the sisters’ prayers and support throughout the transition period and asked for their prayers in return for the Little Sisters’ community.