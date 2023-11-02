Liturgy opens annual Respect Life Convocation, which focuses on human trafficking

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a Mass that opened this year’s diocesan Respect Life Convocation on Oct. 28 at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown. Concelebrated by priests of the diocese, Mass was followed by a rosary procession. The convocation featured a presentation by the N.J. Coalition Against Human Trafficking and another about the Walking with Moms in Need initiative. It’s an effort in the diocese that helps parishes assist pregnant and parenting mothers and their children — part of a larger initiative by the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops. The event ended with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.