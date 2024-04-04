Living Stations of the Cross presented by members of Morristown parish

More than 1,000 faithful of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown helped carry out the living Stations of the Cross through the streets of Morristown on March 29, Good Friday.
St. Margaret’s parishioners gathered with people of all ages from the community for the Stations of the Cross, a moving representation of the passion and death of Jesus on the road to his crucifixion. The route started at Morristown Green and ended at St. Margaret Church. Participants included Father Duberney Villamizar, St. Margaret’s pastor, and Father Dailon Lisabet, parochial vicar. The Guatemalan community created a colorful Good Friday-themed work of art in the church parking lot.
“With authentic costumes and a deep expression of faith, participants shared the weight of the cross, feeling the redemptive suffering of Christ at every step. The living Way of the Cross was not only a reminder of Jesus’ sacrifice, but also an opportunity for the community to unite in reflection, solidarity, and Christian love,” St. Margaret’s posted on social media. The parish thanked participants, posting, “Your dedication and commitment have enriched our community and have allowed us to live this experience of faith in a deeper and more meaningful way.”