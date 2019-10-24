Local Catholics hear hopeful message

STIRLING The serious crises that the Church faces today — from dwindling numbers of faithful to the sex-abuse scandal — might also signal a “moment” now in its history to inspire Catholics around the world to help heal and renew the wounded Church. This historic inflection point also can inspire the faithful to take stock — and promote — all the good that the Church has done to enrich humanity and, through the power of the Eucharist, to help the Church continue to enrich the world by becoming forces for good in their own lives.
About 102 local Catholics heard that hopeful message on Oct. 19 from a diverse array of speakers at an all-day international seminar, “The Catholic Church: A Power for Good,” held in the auditorium of the Shrine of St. Joseph here. Presenters, which included priests, religious and laity, acknowledged the pain and disillusionment that the scandals have caused in recent years but also helped the audience see the beauty of the precious Body of Christ — its people, who are the Church — who every day bring the goodness, courage and God’s love to the world at every level of society. The event also featured group discussions, times for personal reflection and prayer and programs for children and youth and concluded with Mass.
One featured speaker, Salesian Father Harris Pakkam, a consultant for the Vatican’s Dicastery of Communications, told the audience that humanity has benefited from the rich contributions of the Church. With 1.3 billion followers today, it has an incredible number of people, who give selflessly and is ready to respond to crises around the world. Also, the Church promotes harmony among nations and religions, the protection of the environment, the traditional family and human sexuality and respect for life; advocates for the rights of refugees and migrants; and is committed to protecting minors from abuse. The Church also has made significant contributions to science, the arts and education.
“The Catholic Church, which has been persecuted, remains the most powerful institution in the world,” Father Pakkam said. “We are to be the leaven, salt and light of the world. We need to be proud of the Church. The Church empowers and enriches humanity to be a force for good,” he said.
Sponsored by St. Joseph’s, the seminar received endorsements from Pope Francis and Bishop Serratelli. Other featured speakers were: Allan Wright, a Catholic author and principal of Koinonia Academy in Plainfield in the Newark Archdiocese; Dominican Sister Terry Rickard, executive director of Renew International also in Plainfield; Carl Mualbeck, dean of Lincoln Technical Institute; Anna Githens, a teacher and Catholic writer and blogger; Leo Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Talent Ease, an education company; Trinitarian Father Dennis Berry, St. Joseph’s director; and Trinitarian Father Aro Varnabas, who also serves the shrine.
In her talk, Sister Terry, who helped create “Healing the Church,” a program to help the Church heal from the sex-abuse scandal, noted that all Catholics need to rise up to make certain that the Church acknowledges the horror of the crimes and makes sure that minors are protected, victims are comforted and the perpetrators receive justice. The faithful should demand more accountability and transparency from the Church. We also need to focus on continuing the social justice ministries of the Church, she said.
“This is our time to renew the Church, so that the Gospel of God’s goodness can continue to flow through our Church and our world. We can work through the anger to become a holier and healthier Church. This is a turning point in the life of the Church. We are all in this together,” said Sister Terry.
In her presentation, Githens encouraged Catholics to continue attending Mass and receiving the Sacraments, especially the Eucharist, and to keep praying in efforts to be “transformed by the Holy Spirit.” While acknowledging the sins of some priests, she urged the faithful to continue supporting our priests, who consecrate the Eucharist, anoint the sick and forgive sins, among many other things.
Later during the seminar, Wright spoke about the power of the Church, “who makes present the Body and Blood of Christ.” Christ gave the Church the power to forgive sins. It is the Church, which baptizes and welcomes sinners around the Eucharistic table “to have fellowship with God, who gives us his very best, which is himself.” We are called into a relationship with the Triune God — Father, Son and Holy Spirit: a relationship that seeks to include others and calls us to “go forth and love one another as Christ loved us,” he said.
“It’s this quality of love, a love which seeks to serve and lay down one’s life for others that Jesus says should identify us as his followers and is the strength of the Church,” said Wright, who also noted that the Church has been “on the front lines in defending the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death.” Today, we also can seek inspiration from the saints, whom God rose up in times of crisis in the history of the Church “to witness to the culture in extraordinary ways,” he said.
Helping to organize the seminar was Pradeep Anthony, chief operating officer of Talent Ease, who heard about the sex-abuse crisis while belonging to a parish in the Newark Archdiocese.
“I thought, ‘Why not focus on the good in the Church?’ The world has benefited from the Church in the areas of social services, health and education, even in the most remote places. The Church also offers repentance and healing,” said Anthony, part of an Indian community at St. Joseph that gathers for first Saturday Masses in its chapel.
In his introduction for the event, Father Berry said, “God’s gift is the light that shines in the darkness. We can be that light.”