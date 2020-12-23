St. Mark parish welcomes Bishop

LONG VALLEY The parishioners of St. Mark here welcomed Bishop Sweeney to the parish, where he celebrated Mass to mark the Fourth Sunday of Advent.
The history of St. Mark Parish began in 1986 when Bishop Rodimer established St. Mark’s as a mission of Our Lady of the Mountain Parish in the northern section of Washington Township. Mass was celebrated in various locations, including Schooley’s Mountain Firehouse. In 1988, on the feast day of St. Mark, April 25, the mission was raised to parish status.