Love beyond words. What a Christian marriage really looks like.

In honor of the season of love (Valentine’s Day, National Marriage Week, World Marriage Day), Brian and Eniola (Eni) Honsberger, a loving Catholic couple celebrating 15 years of marriage in April, join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish for episode 43 of Beyond The Beacon for a discussion about marriage and more. The couple also give insights into how the diocese promotes love and marriage in collaboration with parishes. They both work for the Diocese of Paterson’s Office of Evangelization at St. Paul Inside the Walls. Eni is the director of the Office of Family Life, and Brian is the executive director of the Office of Evangelization.
