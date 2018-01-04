Laity, clergy, religious in Diocese gear up for 45th annual March for Life

Across the Diocese, clergy, religious and laity are gearing up for the 45th annual March for Life to be held Friday, Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. There, they will join tens of thousands of pro-life advocates from across the country in the nation’s capital for the world’s largest pro-life event.



The annual March for Life marks the Jan. 22, 1973 decision of the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. The theme for this year’s March for Life is “Love Saves Lives.” This year’s March, which seeks to promote the dignity of every human life and stands against abortion on demand, begins with a rally at noon on the National Mall at 12th Street, between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive in Washington. Following the rally, the March will begin down Constitution Avenue and it will end at the U.S. Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill. From there, participants are encouraged to meet with members of Congress to discuss pro-life issues.



Father Michael Rodak, pastor of St. Jude Parish in Hamburg and diocesan pilgrimage director, said, “This is an important fight we must continue. It is likely Congressional members will be in D.C. and this is a great opportunity to express our views on life to those in elected office. They need to know people are very much into life and remind them not to forget that life does matter.”



In Washington, Father Rodak will celebrate Mass in St. Peter Church on Capitol Hill at 12:10 p.m. This is often a meeting point for many of the diocesan buses traveling to Washington, a few blocks away from the March. Parishioners of St. Peter’s will offer hospitality with light refreshments for those taking part in the March and make their facilities available to them.



Speakers at this year’s March for Life will include Pam Tebow, mother of NFL/MLB player Tim Tebow; former NFL player Matt Birk and his wife, Adrianna; U.S. Representatives Dan Lipinski (D-IL) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), and Sister of Life Bethany Madonna. Additionally, Christian music artist Plumb will perform.



“We are thrilled to have such an outstanding group of speakers with such inspirational stories join us this year at the 45th annual March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “Each of these speakers bear witness to this year’s theme ‘Love Saves Lives’ in a unique and powerful way that is sure to resonate with the hundreds of thousands of pro-life Americans from across the country who will be coming to March in defense of life this year. We look forward to hearing how love has empowered each speaker to create a culture of life within their individual communities and platforms.”



Father Rodak is hopeful the March will leave an impact on lawmakers too. Currently there are several life-related issues before Congress, including health care reform and the Hyde Amendment. Also, the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is a strong proponent of religious liberty, holding that conscience rights are paramount, Father Rodak said. “He has been very favorable to the pro-life movement.”



Because the March falls on a workday, many laypersons from around the diocese use vacations days or personal time to attend the March — that shows the deep commitment many have to the fight against abortion. Many students will also attend the March traveling with diocesan high schools or parish groups.



With so many young people participating nationwide, social media has become a popular way to communicate and spread messages about the pro-life movement. The organizers of March for Life also have an app to allow participants to connect with each other. March organizers are encouraging pro-lifers to upload photos to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #WhyWeMarch along with the reason why they are marching on Jan. 19.



Dr. Mary Mazzarella, a retired pediatrician and diocesan director of the respect life office, said, “Pope Francis speaks about this and says, ‘The right to life is the first among human rights. To abort a child is to kill someone who cannot defend his or herself. We are called to safeguard and defend human life especially in the mother’s womb.’ ”



Buses will leave from locations throughout the Diocese and those interested in participating can contact parishes or groups, who will be hosting a bus. (See bus list at right.)

