Love your animals and your neighbors, too

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney invited his Paterson neighbor, John DeCando, onto the podcast last week for a fun Beyond The Beacon episode about animals. Together with co-host Jai Agnish, they discussed their four-legged friends, and DeCando recounted some amusing and heroic animal rescue stories from 50 years of working for the city of Paterson. Although he spent some time as a police officer and housing inspector, he said that “the good Lord brought him back,” doing what he loves: working with animals. DeCando and Bishop Sweeney live a few blocks away in Paterson and have become good friends. Listen on any of the major podcast platforms or watch on the bishop’s YouTube.