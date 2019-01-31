Madison parish welcomes bishop

MADISON St. Vincent Martyr School began Catholic Schools Week with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Serratelli in St. Vincent Martyr Church here marking the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time Jan. 27. During the Mass, students of the parish’s St. Vincent Martyr School took part in the Mass as gift bearers, singers in the choir and greeters at the doors of the church. Catholic Schools Week is currently being observed in Catholic schools throughout the Diocese and around the country under the theme: “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”