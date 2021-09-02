Major renovation at Morris Catholic now under way

DENVILLE An estimated $1.5 million major renovation project is now under way at Morris Catholic High School here to develop its “Crusader Commons” space by making improvements to the school’s chapel, main entrance, library, and courtyard. Centered on Christ, the renovations will “provide new and improved space for the Morris Catholic community,” said Father Peter Clarke, the school’s president.
“This project will be a focal point for the Morris Catholic student community. It will model our strategic plan and help highlight our school’s sound sense of community and Catholicity. It creates a beautiful space that can be utilized by everyone, current students and alumni alike, as a space that promotes social learning, collaboration, and community,” Father Clarke said. “We expect the Crusader Commons project completed this fall. Students are already looking forward to how they will use the new space,” he said.
The key features of this dramatic re-imagination of Morris Catholic include:
• A new entrance will help Morris Catholic make the strongest first impression and will welcome students, families, and visitors, while creating a central hub for all communal activities.
• The chapel will be relocated to the front of the school to emphasize the school’s Catholic identity. The larger space will enable students, parents, and alumni to attend daily Mass and hold other liturgical celebrations, such as baptisms, weddings, and memorial Masses.
• A modern student life center, including café, study pods, and multi-purpose spaces, named Crusader Commons, will be a space for social learning, collaboration, and community.
• A major courtyard renovation, including expanded access via the Commons, will create a focal point for social events and student gatherings.
“This project will create a welcoming, modern, and versatile space for the next generation of Morris Catholic students to enjoy,” said Gerard Duphiney, Class of ’85, Board of Trustees chair, parent, and donor.
The chapel’s new location will make it more accessible and moves it to a more visible place — front and center, where students enter the building. One student mentioned that the chapel “will become more functional, which will definitely benefit all current and future Crusaders!”
“I think it is important because when I graduate, I will be able to come back and attend weddings and baptisms in the new chapel,” an alumnus said.
The cafe will give students a safe and comfortable space to socialize, grab some coffee or snacks, connect with their friends, and finish their studying or begin their homework, Father Clarke said.
“Many students spend a lot of time on collaborative projects and study sessions after school at Morris Catholic,” says Kathy Smith, dean of students, “The Crusader Commons will give our students that space to build relationships and strengthen our community — new and improved,” she said.
A year ago, the members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees and Father Clarke began a conversation about how they can “transform Morris Catholic in a significant way that promotes its Catholic identity, commitment to academic excellence, and sense of community.” After a series of discussions with other board members, alumni, parents, students, faculty, members of the larger community, area clergy, and administrative and clerical staff from the Diocese, “the idea of Crusader Commons was born,” Father Clarke said.
Morris Catholic has worked closely with Bishop J. Kevin Sweeney, the Diocese, the diocesan College of Consultors, the diocesan Schools Office, and its own board of Trustees to develop plans for the project. With more than $1 million in commitments from alumni, benefactors, and parents and the backing of the Diocese, “the school is well on the way to making this transformational project a reality for today’s students and Catholic families into the future,” Father Clarke said.
“Morris Catholic exists to strengthen young men and women intellectually and spiritually so they can develop character, respect for community, and lifelong commitment through the love of Christ. Since 1957, our school building has served our community and created an environment for our students to thrive,” said Father Clarke, who noted that more than 400 students attend Morris Catholic from 36 towns across New Jersey. “As student interests and needs evolve, every institution is faced with the need to adapt the school environment to meet those needs,” he said.
“As they prepare for the upcoming school year, excitement is building as the students envision the upgrades to their home away from home. The Crusader Commons and cafe space will allow students to maintain the sense of community that often extends before and after the school day,” Father Clarke said.