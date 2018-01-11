Local pro-life events planned along with March for Life in the nation’s capital

Through rallies, prayers and calls to lawmakers, pro-life activists are continuing to protect all life, especially those in the womb — as a voice for the voiceless. On Jan. 19, thousands of Catholics will be among those traveling to Washington, D.C. for the 45th annual March for Life to mark the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade which made abortion legal.



Themed “Love Saves Lives,” the March for Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a rally on the National Mall followed by a march down Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court and Capitol Building. Some of the speakers at this year’s rally include NFL/MLB star Tim Tebow’s mother Pam Tebow, former NFL player Matt Birk and his wife Adrianna, U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski (D-IL), U.S. Representative Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Sister of Life Bethany Madonna. The popular Christian music artist Plumb is also set to perform.



Several local parishes, Knights of Columbus Councils and ministries, will be hosting buses to Washington, D.C. on Jan.19, leaving as early as 6 a.m. For a list of buses, see page 5.



In the Diocese, some local events are also being held for those who are unable to trek down to Washington or are interested in further participating in the pro-life movement. Locally, pro-life activists are currently fighting to ban abortion in the state of New Jersey past 20 weeks by the year 2020 with the passage of A3452/S2026, the Pain-Capable Child Protection Act.



The 20/20 Project is one of the main organizations leading the fight to pass this legislation. The organization’s website www.babiesinthewombfeelpain.com offers several resources on spreading the message and a list of N.J. lawmakers for residents to contact to ask for support on A3452/S2026.



This Saturday, Corazón Puro, a pro-life ministry inspired by St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body, will host a pro-life themed gathering, “Love is Worth the Fight,” with praise and worship, a talk by Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Agustino Torres, and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The event will take place at the St. John Paul II Center on 775 Valley Rd. here from 4 to 7 p.m.



On Saturday, Jan. 20, St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway will be hosting its fifth annual “Rockaway March for Life.” The morning march will begin at 8 a.m. with Mass followed by an opening prayer and then light pastries, coffee and juice for participants. Marchers will then head out at 8:45 a.m. to nearby Park Lake in Rockaway. The march will take place around the Park Lake path with the recitation of the rosary during the walk. The event will end with a closing gathering back at St. Cecilia’s around 10:15 a.m. with light refreshments.



Jim Clancy, faith formation director at Cecilia’s, said, “This is an opportunity for those who are unable to travel to Washington to walk in solidarity for those in the womb. Every year, it grows and last year we had more than 100 people. It’s a great experience. We come together in fellowship, we offer a learning experience and we are a visible witness to the pro-life movement. ”



In the past, the Rockaway march has gotten the attention of motorists driving down the main road, some often beeping their horns. Clancy said, “At the park, we would sometimes get someone asking what we were doing.”



On the actual day of the Roe v. Wade decision, many will be traveling to Trenton for the Rally for Life, hosted by N.J. Right to Life on Jan. 22. It will begin outside the State House Annex at 11 a.m. Pro-life leaders, elected officials and clergy are expected to address the rally. For information, go to www.njrtl.org.



For those seeking healing and support after abortion, the Diocese is once again offering a Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat. The program will allow those affected by abortion to examine the experience and the impact it has had in the past and present. The retreat helps to acknowledge any unresolved feelings that many individuals struggle with after an abortion. The weekend will be held Jan. 26 to 28 in Morris County. Project Rachel: (973) 377-1004, ext. 425.



All calls are strictly confidential.

