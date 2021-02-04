March for Life in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE With hearts warmed by God’s love and compassion, about 400 people braved freezing cold and whipping winds on Jan. 29 to take to the streets near Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish here to proclaim the message ‘All human life is sacred,” during a local March for Life in Sussex County.
Bishop Kevin Sweeney visited Our Lady Queen of Peace Church that morning to encourage the pro-life advocates, who came from far and wide, during a Mass held before the March. Many marchers expressed disappointment that they could not attend this year’s national March for Life in Washington, D.C., that was virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, OLQP held a Mass and March for Life, as was done in other locations across the U.S. where parishes held Masses, prayer services, marches, and rallies for Respect Life.
“Today, we pray with the whole country. We commemorate the anniversary of a horrible event [the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973]. We witness to the gift of life that comes from God,” said Bishop Sweeney at the start of the 10 a.m. Mass, which he celebrated with clergy from Sussex County and beyond. “We also love and respect those who disagree with us and pray for their conversion. We also pray that as a Church and country, we are more open to the gift of life,” he said.
Despite their disappointment, pro-lifers at the event seemed pleased to promote the Respect Life cause in the area of OLQP with their prayerful public witness. Against the bitter cold, marchers of all backgrounds and ages joined in a long Eucharistic procession, which crossed Rt. 206 in front of the church and circled around side streets nearby. Afterward, they returned to the parish for the showing of two pro-life films: one for children and “Unplanned” for adults.
“It’s a shame that the March for Life in Washington, which we would have normally attended, is not happening but it’s wonderful to do something here anyway,” said Therese Zappe from St. Joseph Parish in Newton and the mother of a family of a Catholic homeschooling co-op that meets weekly at OLQP. She attended with many of her eight kids, ages seven to 26. “It was great to pray like this and take it [the pro-life message] to the community. Maybe we can change the heart of one [pro-abortion] person, who saw us,” she said.
Churchgoers attended the Mass in the church and in two parish halls that televised the liturgy. Everyone followed COVID-19 protocols by practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Congregants included local politicians and officials, parish staff, members of the Catholic Zoomers youth-ministry, and Knights of Columbus of the Don Bosco Council No. 7784 — many of whom assisted during Mass and the March.
That day, Bishop Sweeney was not able to join the march in Sussex County because he was scheduled that afternoon to participate in a pro-life rally at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne. People, who could not attend the Mass, watched it on a livestream from their homes. Starting at noon, they also could watch a virtual March for Life rally, followed by coverage of a March for Life in Washington by a small group of pro-life leaders representing pro-life Americans across the country.
At the Mass, Father Philip-Michael Tangorra, OLQP pastor, delivered the homily, stating that the 62 million babies aborted since 1973 already had a determined gender, eye color and unique DNA sequence from the moment of fertilization. By the 22nd day, a baby has a heartbeat, even before the mother might know she is pregnant, he said.
“Abortion is not a political issue. It’s a human-rights issue. All people of good will should be on our side,” said Father Tangorra, who touched churchgoers, when he recounted the joy of meeting his baby sister for the first time after she was born on Nov. 14, 1986. “From the first moment, I called her, ‘My Princess Allison.’ There is nothing more wonderful than holding and cherishing another person’s life in your hands. All life is beautiful, precious, and dignified,” he said.
Father Tangorra also emphasized that the Church needs to continue to reach out to pregnant women, who out of fear, might be considering abortion. It needs to provide for these women food, housing, baby items and counseling as well as offering them — and women who have had abortions — a warm welcome and the Lord’s mercy, he said.
“This is real evangelization — putting our love into action. That is what it means to be pro-life,” Father Tangorra said.
After the Mass, most churchgoers joined the March, braving 20-degree temperatures and 15-mile-an-hour winds, which twisted metal street signs. The strong winds also may have symbolized the struggles that pro-lifers face with the administrations of President Biden and N.J. Gov. Murphy, both Democrats with Catholic roots, who are both staunchly pro-abortion, which some marchers discussed as they walked for Life.
That morning, Father Tangorra walked under a canopy with a monstrance that contained the Blessed Sacrament. Protected by police escort, marchers processed along the route, many displaying signs with slogans, such as “All Life is Precious.”
Marchers then returned to OLQP’s parish halls for hot dogs and snacks before viewing the movies. Mary Elizabeth Ho, 14, a participant from OLQP and St. Jude Parish in Blairstown, told The Beacon she was adopted from China where her biological mother gave birth to her in violation of the country’s one-child policy.
“It would have been easier for my mother to abort me but she was brave in giving me life — and a better life than she had,” said Ho, who has attended the national March for Life and prays peacefully in front of Planned Parenthood clinics. “Today, I hope we made an impact, maybe with someone [pro-abortion], who drove by and saw us,” she said.
Pleased with the strong turnout, Rita Wenning, the parish’s pro-life ministry coordinator, credited Father Tangorra with devising the idea for the event, which she and Jennifer Durso, office manager, coordinated.
“It warms my heart to see so many pro-life people in the community but it also saddens me to think about the killing of children,” Wenning, the mother of two children, one deceased; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, told The Beacon, “I pray for and write to our elected officials and pray that God changes many of their hearts. We [pro-lifers] keep moving forward. God will win in the end,” she said.