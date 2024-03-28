March for Meals celebrated in Franklin

DELIVERING HOPE The Partnership for Social Services in Franklin, part of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson, welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on March 19 to commemorate March for Meals. Each year, March for Meals celebrates the day in 1972 when a national nutrition program for seniors was added to the Older Americans Act, which supported the rapid growth of the Meals on Wheels network. The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to homebound seniors in Sussex County daily. Bishop Sweeney was part of a ceremony with partnership staff, volunteers, and local officials to support the partnership’s outreach. He went with Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver a meal to a local person and listened to volunteers’ testimonies.