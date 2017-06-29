Bishop to lead diocesan Marian pilgrimage to Washington Oct. 21

WASHINGTON As the Catholic Church continues to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s apparitions in Fatima, the Diocese will once again host its diocesan Marian Pilgrimage to the nation’s capital Oct. 21. The Bishop invites the faithful throughout the diocese to join him for a day dedicated to the Blessed Mother, the patron of the Americas, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.



The diocesan pilgrimage office is coordinating the pilgrimage and parishioners interested in attending can sign up at their parish office or speak with their parish coordinator. Sign-ups will be taking place throughout the summer months until the end of September. The cost for the day-long pilgrimage is $49.



Father Michael Rodak, diocesan director of pilgrimages and the new pastor of St. Jude Parish in Hamburg, has reserved up to 60 buses, which will leave from parishes throughout the Diocese to the pilgrimage. He encourages the faithful of the diocese to join together for the special day in honor of the Blessed Mother. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to get closer to God and the Blessed Mother. There are more than enough reasons to go. The day will be devotional, educational, a time for personal prayer and a time for community with the Church of Paterson,” he said.



The day-long pilgrimage will begin as early as 6 a.m. with a five-hour bus ride to the basilica in Washington, D.C. Once there, the faithful are invited to participate in several spiritual events, which include the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the Crypt Church, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, recitation of a multi-lingual rosary, catechetical presentations, and visits to more than 80 shrines in honor of the saints around the basilica. There will also be a crowning of an image of the Blessed Mother. The high point of the day-long pilgrimage will be the celebration of Mass with Bishop Serratelli as the principal celebrant and priests from the Diocese as concelebrants.



There is also an overnight option for the pilgrimage, which will depart Friday, Oct. 20. That Friday, pilgrims will visit the Shrine of St. Jude and the Baltimore basilica, which is known as America’s first cathedral. Those who do the extended trip will stay at the Westin Hotel in Falls Church, Va. This itinerary includes an evening banquet and morning breakfast on Saturday, transportation and gratuity. The cost is $259/double occupancy and $335/single occupancy. For the overnight option, contact Father Rodak at (973) 827-8030.



Because the day is meant to bring together the Diocese as a family, Father Rodak believes it’s also a day that can bring together families. Father Rodak said “Most people won’t get to travel to Rome but here in our country, it’s an opportunity for families to see one of the largest churches in the world. It’s a place where children can see the many shrines to so many saints. If children can get rooted early in the faith beyond religious education by visiting these places, they learn to love and appreciate their faith and aspire to make their faith part of their daily lives.”



The Diocese has hosted this spiritual journey since 1973 when the late Bishop Lawrence Casey led 2,400 pilgrims to the national shrine. Bishop Emeritus Rodimer continued the pilgrimage every few years during the fall. Bishop Serratelli has hosted the pilgrimage more recently in 2007, 2010 and 2014. The largest attendance in the pilgrimage’s history was in 2007 when some 3,500 pilgrims made the trip.



Father Rodak said, “It is rare that a diocese can experience the reopening and renovation of its diocesan cathedral and celebrate a pilgrimage to the nation’s cathedral in one year. For the faithful, this is a blessing.”



Dedicated on Nov. 20, 1959, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is the largest Catholic Church in the United States and North America and one of the 10 largest churches in the world. It is also the tallest habitable building in Washington D.C. Currently the Trinity Dome of the basilica is being installed and will be dedicated on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception Dec. 8. It is the central and largest dome of the National Shrine and it will depict the Most Holy Trinity, the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Immaculate Conception and the procession of saints who have an association with the United States and the National Shrine. Father Rodak recently visited the Basilica to see the new dome up close.



“A pilgrimage is a journey and unlike a tourist trip we spiritually prepare for the journey. This pilgrimage begins now,” Father Rodak said. “The Wise Men knew what their purpose was to see the newborn king. When we prepare to see the Lord, there’s preparing, planning, waiting and excitement. I encourage all in the Diocese to come. For your personal spirituality and to get closer to your spiritual relationship with God, come to pray for the lack of faithfulness in the world; for an end of religious persecution, and to participate with the community of believers of the Paterson Diocese.”

