Mary Help of Christians Academy graduates 26 students

On June 3, 26 Mary Help of Christians Academy (MHCA) students in North Haledon graduated, with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney attending the commencement ceremony. The valedictorian was Meghan Rydell, and the salutatorian was Gianna Lamendola. On social media, Bishop Sweeney said, “Congratulations to the Class of 2023. It was an honor and privilege to be with the ‘super’ graduating class; their parents and families; Sister Colleen Clair, head of school; the faculty and staff; Sister Joanne Holloman [provincial of the Salesian Sisters, which run MHCA]; and the Salesian Sisters for graduation.” Sister Clair is pictured left with Mary Baier, the superintendent of Schools for the Diocese, and Bishop Sweeney.