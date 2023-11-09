Mary’s Hands helps those in need in Morristown

On a recent Tuesday morning, Luisa visited Mary’s Hands to seek help for herself and her two-year-old daughter, Yesica. Feeling afraid and alone, they are new arrivals to the Morristown area and have little more than the clothes they are wearing.
Teresa Prendergast, the director of client services at Mary’s Hands, sits with Luisa, listening to her while Yesica plays on the floor. Forty-five minutes later, Luisa leaves with two bags filled with clothing, blankets, a supply of diapers, and a stroller.
Luisa is overwhelmed with emotion, exclaiming, “Gracias que Dios me la bendiga. [God bless you]. She’s armed with information about the local services available and on the path to self-sufficiency.
Mary’s Hands, located at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Morristown, serves many clients like Luisa every week. On Oct. 24, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney gathered with the parish community to officially bless and welcome Mary’s Hands as a new program of diocesan Catholic Charities.
Since its inception in 2019, Mary’s Hands has been a source of warmth and compassion for many families, including first-time mothers and newcomers to the Morristown area who find themselves in need.
With access to Catholic Charities’ resources, Mary’s Hands will have a greater impact on the community.
Now, as a program of Catholic Charities, Mary’s Hands will continue its mission to give families one-on-one assistance, provide weekly English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) classes for adult learners, and connect clients with the local services available in the community to help them thrive.
“We empower our clients to become self-sufficient,” said Suzanne Toscano, Mary’s Hand’s director of administration.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, said, “We are thankful for the wonderful work Mary’s Hands is doing in Morristown and are excited they are now part of the Catholic Charities family.”
Many clients find their way to Mary’s Hands by word of mouth in the local Morristown community. When clients first come to Mary’s Hands, they meet Prendergast. Free of judgment, she sits with each client, sometimes holding their hand, creating a space where each person is fully seen and heard.
“They are so grateful for every small thing we do for them,” Prendergast said.
For more information about Mary’s Hands and to learn how you can get involved in supporting their work, email [email protected] or visit https://ccpaterson.org/maryshands.
