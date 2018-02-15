Mass at Campus Ministry Center

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass at Catholic Campus Ministry Center

HALEDON Bishop Serratelli celebrated Mass for the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time Feb. 11 on the campus of William Paterson University (WPU) in the Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Chapel here. The Mass was concelebrated by Father Pawel Tomcyzk, chaplain for campus ministry, who also serves as director of RCIA and youth ministry for the Paterson Diocese at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. Campus ministry offers a variety of opportunities for students at WPU for prayer, worship, charitable and social service, fellowship, travel and fun.