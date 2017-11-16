BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass for All Saints Day in Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church

LITTLE FALLS Bishop Serratelli visited Our Lady of Holy Angels Parish here on Wednesday, Nov. 1 where he was the main celebrant of the 7:30 p.m. Mass for the Solemnity of All Saints (All Saints Day).



Concelebrating the well-attended liturgy were Msgr. Mark Condon, Holy Angels’ pastor and diocesan director of worship; Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary; and Father Giovanni A. Rodriguez-Osorno, Holy Angels’ parochial vicar. A holy day of obligation, the Solemnity of All Saints honors the saints who have been recognized in the canon of the saints by the Church and all the unknown saints. Pope Boniface IV established All Saints Day on May 13 in 609 and also All Souls’ Day, which follows All Saints Day on Nov. 2.

