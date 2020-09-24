Mass for Migrants

NEWTON Marking World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which will be celebrated Sept. 27 world-wide, Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated Mass at St. Joseph Church here with the migrant community Sept. 20.
The Migrant Ministry of the Paterson Diocese is an outreach ministry that serves the Hispanic immigrant population of the Sparta-Andover-Newton area in Sussex County. Father Alexander Londono is the diocesan director of the ministry, which provides liturgy and spiritual outreach, information on healthcare, location of English classes and education support for children of migrants.