Mass marks 150th anniversary of Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass on Oct. 8 in St. Gerard Majella Church in Paterson to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood. The liturgy also marked the 25th anniversary of the religious profession of Sister Gertrude Nwachukwu, a member of the religious order. Many priests of the diocese and religious orders concelebrated the Mass, while sisters of various orders attended the liturgy. The sisters presented flags of their native countries in a ceremony led by Filippini Sister Jo-Ann Pompa, principal of St. Gerard School.