Bishop consecrates and blesses oils, priests renew their priestly promises

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli was the homilist and main celebrant, with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants, at the Diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism April 10 in St. Philip the Apostle Church here.



The Chrism Mass is a clear expression of the unity of the priesthood and the sacrifice of Christ, which continues to be present in the Church. At the Mass, the priests renewed their priestly promises before the Bishop and received the prayers and support of the people of God. This year, a record number of priests (177) and deacons (38) attended the Chrism Mass.



Bishop Serratelli consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of the Sick during the Mass. These holy oils will be used in parishes throughout the Diocese during the coming year in celebration of the Sacraments. The Oil of the Sick is used in anointing the sick; the Oil of Catechumens is for those preparing to be baptized and the Chrism, which the bishop consecrated, is used for Baptism, Confirmation, Sacred Holy Orders, and the consecration of altars. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the Diocese after the Mass.