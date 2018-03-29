Bishop consecrates and blesses oils; priests make renewal of commitment

Bishop Serratelli was the homilist and main celebrant, with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants, at the Diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism March 26 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. It was the first Chrism Mass celebrated in the newly-renovated cathedral and for the first time was live streamed on this website (to view the video, click the Home button and once there, scroll down to the Chrism Mass video).



During the Mass, the priests renewed their priestly promises before the Bishop and received the prayers and support of the people, who filled the cathedral to overflowing. This year, a record number of priests and deacons attended the Chrism Mass.



Bishop Serratelli consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of the Sick during the Mass. These holy oils will be used in parishes throughout the Diocese during the year in celebration of the Sacraments. The Oil of the Sick is used in anointing those who are ill; the Oil of Catechumens is for those preparing to be baptized and the Chrism, which the bishop consecrated, is used for Baptism, Confirmation, and Holy Orders and the consecration of altars. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the Diocese after the Mass.