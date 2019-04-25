PATERSON Bishop Serratelli was the homilist and main celebrant, with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants, at the Diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism April 15 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
During the Mass, priests of the Diocese renewed their priestly promises before the Bishop and received the prayers and support of the people of God, who filled the cathedral to overflowing.
Bishop Serratelli consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of the Sick during Mass. These holy oils will be used in parishes throughout the Diocese during the year in celebration of the Sacraments. The Oil of the Sick is used in anointing those who are ill; the Oil of Catechumens is for those preparing to be baptized and the Chrism, which the bishop consecrated, is used for Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Orders and the consecration of altars. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the Diocese after the Mass.