BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Mass of Nations at St. Paul Parish marks the Solemnity of Christ the King

CLIFTON The King of all nations reigned as parishioners hailing from a diversity of cultural backgrounds and nations joined together for the 11 a.m. Mass Nov. 26 for the celebration of the Feast of the Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, in St. Paul Church here.



Bishop Serratelli was the main celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor of St. Paul’s. For more than 20 years, the Mass of Nations has commemorated the rich diversity of parishioners of the Clifton parish. The Mass began with the parish’s traditional flag procession of nations carried by families from that nation or of that background. Flags from more than 40 nations were carried, led by the United States flag as the anchor of the procession.



As in years past, the readings for the Mass and Prayers of the Faithful were also read in the different languages that are found among the parish community.