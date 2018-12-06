BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Mass of Nations at St. Paul Parish marks the Solemnity of Christ the King

CLIFTON At one of the most culturally diverse parishes in the Diocese, parishioners of St. Paul in the city celebrated the Feast of the Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, also known as the Feast of Christ the King, at the 11 a.m. Mass Nov. 25.



Bishop Serratelli was main celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor of St. Paul’s. For more than two decades the Mass of Nations has commemorated the rich diversity of the parishioners of the Clifton parish as they celebrate together their Catholic heritage. The Mass began with the parish’s traditional flag procession of nations carried by families from that nation or of that heritage. Flags from 50 nations were carried, led by the United States flag as the anchor of the procession. The parish motto is “Many cultures, many countries, many languages in one body: St. Paul’s Family.”



As in years past, the readings for the Mass and Prayers of the Faithful were read in the different languages that are found among the parish community. This year, the languages were English, Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, French, Korean.



After the Mass, a reception was held with parishioners bringing dishes typical of their home country to share with others.

