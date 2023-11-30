Mass of Nations celebrates Clifton parish’s rich diversity

At one of the most culturally diverse parishes in the diocese, parishioners of St. Paul in Clifton celebrated their rich diversity with a bilingual Mass for the Feast of the Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, also known as the Feast of Christ the King, on Nov. 26.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the liturgy, known as the Mass of Nations. It was said in English and Spanish. Concelebrating was Father Leonardo Jaramillo, St. Paul’s pastor.
Many in the congregation dressed in the festive costumes of their native countries and heritages. The Mass began with the parish’s traditional flag procession of nations carried by families and led by the United States flag.