Dec. 9 Mass marks establishment of Diocese on that day in 1937

PATERSON The newest chapter in the history of the Diocese of Paterson began to be written Dec. 9 when faithful from across the Diocese’s three counties of Passaic, Morris and Sussex gathered together in the newly-renovated Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here for a Mass of Thanksgiving to mark the exact date 80 years ago that the Diocese of Paterson was established in 1937.



Bishop Serratelli was the principal celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by many priests from around the Diocese including Bishop Emeritus Frank Rodimer, sixth bishop of the Diocese.



Despite the first snowstorm of the season, priests, religious and laity from throughout the Diocese came to the cathedral for the historic occasion. Following the Mass of Thanksgiving for the Diocese’s 80th anniversary, the Diocese held a Communion breakfast at the Brownstone, which featured a talk on the history of the Diocese by Msgr. Raymond Kupke, diocesan archivist, pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne, and author of “Living Stones, a History of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Paterson.” Msgr. Kupke also had on display newspaper clippings from Paterson daily newspapers in 1937 with the stories they published on the Diocese’s establishment on Dec. 9 by Pope Pius XI and the appointment of Auxiliary Bishop Thomas H. McLaughlin of Newark as the first Bishop of Paterson on Dec. 16.



At the beginning of the Mass, Bishop Serratelli called the presence of so many of the faithful from across the Diocese at the Mass a sign of how strong and vibrant the Diocese is in its 80th year. Msgr. James Mahoney, vicar general, moderator of the Curia and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township, then read a letter from Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, on behalf of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, congratulating the Diocese of Paterson on its 80th anniversary.



In part, the letter stated: “His Excellency Thomas McLaughlin, the first bishop of Paterson, said at his installation: ‘I pray you to consider with me, the sacred yet happy task which lies before us, so that, in common prayer and purpose, we may with the grace of God appreciate and achieve through our ministry the riches of the glory of the revelation of the Divinity in Christ Jesus, the Redeemer of the world, the Founder of the Church, the Author of life and holiness.’



“Eighty years later, he still offers the faithful words to contemplate and take to heart. Throughout these 80 years, the people of the Diocese of Paterson, under the care of their faithful shepherds, have journeyed toward the new and eternal Jerusalem. Along the way they have given glory to God through their prayers, worship and through their many works of charity. The sacrifices of so many of the faithful have produced beautiful fruit; your recently restored cathedral is just one sign of the cooperation of the People of God with his grace. Grateful to God for all that has been accomplished; we now look forward in hope to the task that still lies ahead.



“Pope Francis fervently prays that the commemoration of this milestone will evoke in the faithful, especially the young, a renewed awareness of their mission to bear joyful witness to the Lord as they continue to serve particularly the poor, the homeless, the stranger, the sick and the suffering.



“With these sentiments, the Holy Father commends the Diocese of Paterson to the loving protection of the Immaculate Virgin, to St. Patrick, and to St. John the Baptist, paternally imparting to all the faithful his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace in Christ Jesus.”



Citing the day’s Gospel, which reflected on Jesus visiting towns and villages teaching the Good News of God’s kingdom, Bishop Serratelli said, “Take it into the world and let people hear it. The Gospel is the instrument that can move hearts and change lives. The Gospel can bring peace and harmony to all people and we have no right to keep it to ourselves. The world needs what we have, the world needs us, who are the Church.”



In his homily, the Bishop said, “For the last 80 years, the clergy, the faithful and the religious of this Diocese have been faithful to that mandate of Christ to share the Gospel and that is why we have grown. But our celebration today, as the Church of Paterson, looks not simply back to the past to the growth, the faith and charity that has happened in the last 80 years but it looks to the present of this moment.”



The Bishop reminded the faithful in the Diocese that, “Jesus, who sent those 12 disciples to heal the sick, to cast out evil, to comfort the dying and to teach all, is sending all of us — his disciples today — into the world. Our society needs to hear and embrace the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Our families need to come together, families young and old, to the table of the Lord together to hear the Word of God and to be transformed by the Bread of Life.”



He ended his homily by saying, “Each of us needs to hear again afresh Jesus’ call to be his disciples who generously, joyfully share his Good News with others. For when we do, all come to experience themselves in the beauty and harmony of God present in his Church, the Body of Christ on this earth.”



During the Prayers of the Faithful, led by Mary Baier, diocesan superintendent of schools, each of the Diocese’s seven bishops were remembered.



Music for the Mass featuring Advent hymns as the universal Church awaits the Feast of Christmas, was led by Preston Dibble, diocesan director of music, with Janet Natale as cantor.



At the conclusion of the Mass, the Bishop thanked priests, religious and the faithful for their lasting contributions to the Diocese of Paterson.

