PATERSON Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening, April 1 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
The Mass commemorates the institution of the Sacraments of the Eucharist and Holy Orders by Jesus Christ. Traditionally at the Mass, just as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper, the Bishop would wash the feet of the faithful to symbolize the service and charity of Christ. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the tradition did not take place, but instead was remembered as Jesus demonstrated how his followers are to love one another through humble service.