Mass with Young Adults

MADISON Bishop Serratelli was the main celebrant and homilist on Feb. 2 for his annual Mass with the Young Adults of St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard here. The 11 a.m. liturgy on Sunday in St. Paul’s chapel commemorated the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also known as Candlemas Day, which included the blessing and procession of candles, and included the blessing of throats to mark the Feast of St. Blaise.
Concelebrating the Mass were Father Paul Manning, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan vicar for evangelization; Father Pawel Tomczyk, diocesan director of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and Youth Ministry and chaplain at Drew University and Fairleigh Dickinson University; and Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.