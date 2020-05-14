MADISON Bishop Serratelli celebrated Mass on Mother’s Day to mark the Fifth Sunday of Easter in the chapel of St. Paul Inside the Walls, the Diocese’s Evangelization Center, here on May 10. The Mass was livestreamed for the faithful to watch on Facebook. Mother’s Day marked the eighth week since public Masses have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following Mass, the Bishop led the annual diocesan May Crowning ceremony and placed a crown of fresh flowers on the head of a statue of Mary.