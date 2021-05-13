May Crowning on Mother’s Day

PARSIPPANY On a day that honors mothers, the Diocesan May Crowning was celebrated in St. Peter the Apostle Church here May 9 during a Mass that marked the Sixth Sunday of Easter. Bishop Kevin Sweeney led the coronation for the Blessed Mother and was homilist during the Mass.
Since 2005, the Diocese has hosted a May crowning celebration. This yearly event has been held at a different parish each year. The highlight is the traditional crowning of a statue of the Blessed Mother along with the singing of Marian hymns. This was the Bishop’s first May crowning celebration in the Diocese. Concelebrating the Mass was Father David Pickens, St. Peter’s pastor, and priests serving at St. Peter’s and around the Diocese.
In welcoming the congregation at St. Peter’s, Bishop Sweeney said, “Today in a special way with our whole country we honor our mothers. We receive the gift of life from our mothers. From our parents we come to know God who is love through the gift of family and so we come as God’s family — as the Church — to honor today the Blessed Mother, Mary the Mother of God and our Blessed Mother, the Mother of the Church.”
In his homily, reflecting on the Gospel for the Sixth Sunday of Easter in which Jesus issues his commandment to “love one another,” the Bishop said, “Parents, moms, who worry for their children, who struggle to put food on the table, who struggle with their spouse at times — they persevere and they share ‘yes’ in the mystery of the Cross. When they do so with faith, hope, and love — they teach us what Jesus means when he says ‘I have told you this so that my joy might be in you and your joy might be complete.’ ”
“What a beautiful day to celebrate Mother’s Day,” said the Bishop, “as we hear those words, that living Word of God, challenging and inviting us whatever our vocation may be, to meditate in God’s Words, those three little words, ‘God is love.’ Jesus tells us, commanding us that we must love one another as he loves us and there is no greater love than this — to lay down your life for your friend. Let us pray through the intercession of Mary, our Blessed Mother, on this Mother’s Day, that she will lead us always closer to her Son, who teaches us to love.”
Following Communion at the Mass, the Crowning of the Blessed Mother took place with First Communicants from St. Peter’s presenting roses before a statue of Mary followed by the coronation with a crown of flowers by First Communicant Giulianna Crum.
At the end of Mass, Bishop Sweeney led a special blessing for all the mothers, grandmothers and godmothers present at the celebration “that they may be strengthened as Christian mothers. Let the example of their faith and love shine forth. Grant that we, their sons and daughters, may always honor them with a spirit of profound respect, love, and gratitude.” Afterward, the congregation prayed the Hail Mary together.
On behalf of the parish community at the end of Mass, Father Pickens said, “Bishop Sweeney, we want to thank you for gracing us with your presence this morning, your beautiful words in your homily and this beautiful May crowning ceremony.”