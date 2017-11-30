Meeting with religious

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop holds annual meeting with major superiors of religious orders in Diocese

MADISON The Paterson Diocese met with Bishop Serratelli at their annual meeting at St. Paul’s Inside the Walls here Nov. 21. Twenty-two religious communities serving the Diocese attended the meeting.



Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, the Diocese’s chancellor/delegate for religious, coordinated the meeting and the agenda. During the meeting, Father Tony Ciorra, vice president for mission and Catholic identity at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, gave the reflection to the major superiors. The title of his reflection, “Finding God’s Plan in Times of Transition,” addressed the time of tremendous change that religious are experiencing in the world, Church and religious communities today. Also, the major superiors looked at the Blessed Mother as a model for carving spirituality in living in times of transition.



Msgr. James Mahoney, vicar general of the Diocese and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township, presented updates from the Diocese and Bishop Serratelli shared his thoughts about the issues that were discussed at the recent USCCB meeting in Baltimore.

