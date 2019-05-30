Memorial Day at Calvary Cemetery

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli celebrated the annual diocesan Memorial Day Mass in Calvary Cemetery’s Mausoleum Chapel here May 27 to honor the men and women who died while serving in the armed forces and all the faithful laid to rest at Calvary cemetery. Concelebrants were Father Peter VB Wells, director of the diocesan Cemetery Office and pastor of Our Lady of the Valley and Holy Cross parishes in Wayne, Father Yojaneider Garcia, temporary administrator at St. James Parish in Totowa and chaplain to diocesan Hispanic Ministry, and Father Stephen Prisk, priest-secretary to the Bishop and diocesan vice chancellor.