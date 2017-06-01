BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Memorial Day Mass at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli celebrated the annual diocesan Memorial Day Mass in Calvary Cemetery’s Mausoleum Chapel here May 29 to honor the brave men and women, who died while serving in the armed forces. Concelebrants were Father Peter VB Wells, director of the diocesan Cemetery Office and pastor of Our Lady of the Valley and Holy Cross parishes in Wayne; Father Patrick Ryan, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa and Father Kevin Corcoran, priest-secretary to the Bishop and diocesan vice chancellor.