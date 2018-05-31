BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop celebrates annual Memorial Day Mass May 28 at Calvary cemetery

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli was the principal celebrant of the annual Memorial Day Mass at 10:30 a.m. May 28 in the Calvary Mausoleum chapel here to honor all those who died while serving in the Armed Forces and all the deceased at Calvary Cemetery. Concelebrants were Father Peter VB Wells, director of the diocesan Cemetery Office, and pastor of Our Lady of the Valley and Holy Cross parishes in Wayne, and Father Kevin Corcoran, priest-secretary to the Bishop and diocesan vice chancellor.



At the same time on May 28, a Memorial Day Mass was also celebrated at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, by Msgr. Mark Giordani, rector of St. John’s Cathedral, Paterson.



Top right: Bishop Serratelli and Father Wells distribute Holy Communion to the faithful at the Mem­orial Day Mass. Below right: Father Wells proclaims the Gospel at the Memorial Day Mass.

