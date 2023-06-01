Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the principal celebrant of the annual Memorial Day Mass on Memorial Day, May 29, in the mausoleum chapel of Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. Father Peter VB Wells, director of the diocesan Cemetery Office, and pastor of Our Lady of the Valley and Holy Cross parishes in Wayne, concelebrated the Mass with the bishop. Also, Father Marc Mancini, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa, and Father Cesar Jaramillo, parochial vicar of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, celebrated the annual Memorial Day Mass at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.