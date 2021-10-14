Memorial Mass for alumni of former St. John Cathedral High School celebrated in cathedral

PATERSON Nearly 80 alumni and staff of the former St. John Cathedral High School in Paterson came together for a memorial Mass to honor and remember deceased alumni on Oct. 3 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, the Mother Church of the Diocese.
Celebrating the Mass was Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects and the cathedral, and Msgr. Jack Carroll, a retired diocesan priest, who served his first assignment as a priest at St. John Cathedral High School. Nuns, who served the school, also attended.